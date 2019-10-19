UrduPoint.com
Jamia Banoria Opposes Fazl's Long March

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 19th October 2019 | 07:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Mohtamim (Chancellor) Jamia Banoria, Karachi Mufti Naeem on Saturday vehemently opposed the participation of seminary students in long march and sit in.

Talking to media after meeting with Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor ul Qadri and Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Zaidi, Mufti Naeem said seminary students must not be used for petty politics.

Participation of religious students in long march and sit in would give a wrong message to parents.

He said the students of 53 countries were studying in Jamia Banoria, Karachi and students' participation in political activities would disseminate wrong message in 53 countries.

