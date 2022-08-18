UrduPoint.com

Jamia Binori Trust Sends Relief Goods For Flood Victims In Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published August 18, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamia Binoria Welfare Trust (BWT) on Thursday dispatched a consignment of relief goods as assistance for flood victims in Balochistan.

Relief goods include blankets, medicines, tents and food items are part of the consignment, said a statement.

The administrator of the Jamia Binoria along with the consignment of relief goods also met DC Lasbela Murad Khan Kaasi on the occasion and called upon him for immediate restoration of Othal road.

Murad Khan said that it was the responsibility of all of us to help the flood victims in the difficult time and all out efforts were being made for the purpose.

