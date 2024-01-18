Jamia Haqqania witnesses ‘Dastaarbandi’ ceremony for 1500 students

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2024) In a grand ceremony at Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, Dastaarbandi (turban tying) for 1500 students was conducted, marking the completion of degrees in various disciplines, including Dars-e-Nizami, Takhassosaat, Women's Studies, and memorization of the Holy Quran on Thursday.

The ceremony was attended by individuals from various corners of Pakistan, including Afghanistan and other Islamic countries at Akora Khattak, said a press release.

Maulana Anwar ul Haq, Chancellor of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, expounded the concluding Hadith of Bukhari Sharif.

He expressed the significance of Pakistan's existence in the name of Islam. "Pakistan, under the banner of islam, has come into existence," he emphasized.

Maulana Hamid ul Haq Haqqani, Vice Chancellor of Jamia Dar-ul-Uloom Haqqania, asserted the vital role of religious institutions in shaping the identity and Islamic consciousness of Muslims. "The awareness of self-discipline, commitment, freedom, and the defense of our culture and religion is alive through these institutions," he added.

Haqqani highlighted the crucial role of religious institutions, mosques, and Khanqahs in steering Pakistan away from social decay and moral degradation.

He urged those in power to prevent the misuse of the country's resources for secular purposes, ensuring the welfare of the impoverished population.

Emphasizing the importance of upcoming elections, Haqqani appealed for fair and transparent elections to avert corruption, urging the public to vote for patriotic, Islam-loving, and transparent candidates.

He also expressed concern for the oppressed Palestinian Muslims, criticizing the silence of international human rights advocates. He urged leaders of Muslim countries to unite, emphasizing the close ties between Afghanistan and Pakistan, and calling for stronger brotherly relations.

The ceremony concluded with a prayer for peace, stability, and prosperity in Pakistan and the Muslim Ummah, led by Sheikh ul Hadith Maulana Muhammad Idris. Numerous scholars, including Maulana Abdul Haleem Derbaba, Maulana Maqfoorullah, Maulana Mufti Saifullah Haqqani, Maulana Rashid ul Haq, Maulana Irfan ul Haq, Maulana Salman ul Haq, Maulana Luqman ul Haq, Maulana Syed Yusuf Shah, Maulana Bilal ul Haq, Maulana Osama Sami, and Maulana Khuzaima Sami, along with other dignitaries, participated in the event.