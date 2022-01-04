Jamia Islamia playing key role in social, economic development of Bahawalpur: VC

(@FahadShabbir)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2022 ) :Vice-Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur Engr. Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob has said that Jamia Islamia is playing key role in the social and economic development of Bahawalpur. In a short span of 20 months he said, the number of students of the University has increased from 13,000 to 53,000 which is great support for the economy of the Bahawalpur division, especially the city of Bahawalpur.

He expressed these views during a talk show on a private channel on Tuesday morning. Dr. Athar Mahboob said that the economy of the University has increased from Rs 3 to 7 billion and 2000 new jobs have been created in the same volume. The development budget which was Rs 2.8 billion has now increased to Rs 1200 billion, he told. The Vice-Chancellor said, the construction and development work of new buildings is underway on the campus besides opening of new campuses of the University in the surrounding tehsils. Higher education opportunities were provided to 37,000 students, he said and added that all these factors were playing a significant role in the social and economic development of the Bahawalpur Division. The Islamia University of Bahawalpur has introduced new programs tailored to the needs of the market, especially in the field of health due to programs like Nursing, Physiotherapy, and Medical Laboratory Technology.

In response to a question, he said that at present 10600 candidates have applied for 250 posts of lecturers and soon after the appointment of these lecturers, these teachers will be available for teaching in the University.

Responding to a question about the self-sufficiency of the University, he said that according to the regional and national educational demand, the teaching schedule of the University has been divided into three shifts of Morning, Afternoon, and Evening. The University's transport is providing transportation to students from an area of 60 km, he said. "The tremendous increase in the number of students and the maximum use of available resources is certainly a step towards self-sufficiency. The Islamia University is also focusing on agricultural research. Achieving royalties from the sale of university-produced cotton seeds, intra-cropping technology, the inclusion of soybean and maize projects in the CPEC and many such initiatives are important steps towards self-sufficiency, he expressed.

Dr. Athar said that the University has become a fourth-generation university in the form of a team as per a vision that is playing a key role in teaching and research as well as community development.