Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq holds historical importance: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner Bahawalpur Irfan Ali Kathia Wednesday said that Jamia Masjid Al-Sadiq holds historical significance and the undergoing development work of the iconic Mosque should be completed on time.

While presiding over a meeting at his office here, he said that debris around the minaret of the Mosque should be removed and the cleanliness of the Mosque must be improved.

He said that washrooms will be constructed on the top floor of the Mosque and the floor and doors will be polished. The meeting was attended by Assistant Commissioner Bahawalpur Naeem Sadiq Cheema, Chairman Chief Minister Complaint Cell Javed Khan Dolatzai and representatives of trade unions.