Jamia Milia High School Organizes Scientific Exhibition

Mon 24th February 2020

A scientific exhibition was organized here at the Auditorium of Jamia Milia High School Hyderabad on Monday to develop scientific spirit, curiosity among students and promoting their interest in science

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :A scientific exhibition was organized here at the Auditorium of Jamia Milia High school Hyderabad on Monday to develop scientific spirit, curiosity among students and promoting their interest in science.

Several models designed by the students of Jamia Milia School were exhibited in the event which had been witnessed by large number of students, parents and teachers and other participants.

Addressing the event, the Assistant Director Private Institutions Hyderabad Naveed Ali Shah said the objective of the exhibition was to encourage students to focus on extra curriculum activities besides with curriculum activities.

Such types of events are helpful to boast innate abilities of the students, Shah said and added that students must be provided environment to express their natural talent.

The General Secretary Jamia Milia High School Asghar Ali Khan Yousafzai briefed the participants about objective of the exhibition.

The participants also witnessed the exhibition with interest and praised the students on making the models with creativity.

