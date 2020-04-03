Jamia Naeemia issues “Fatwa” about Juma prayer amid Coronavirus fears

(@fidahassanain)

The religious scholars say that Jumma prayer will be perfect even with three to five people amid fears of Coronavirus—a contagious disease that is going non-stop across the world.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Jamia Naeemia, a renowned religious seminary located in Lahore, issued a Fatwa ( a religious decree) and asked a the people to follow the government policy of “social distancing” to fight against Coronavirus here on Friday.

In its Fatwa, Jamia Naeemia scholars said that Juma prayer would perfectly be offered even if there were three to five people, saying that safety and protection of the people was important.

“Coronavirus is a contagious disease, and therefore, the people should not gather at one place for their safety and protection,” it held.

Majority of the religious scholars are united that Juma prayer should be offered with minimum people in a bid to avoid spread of Coronavirus pandemic. The virus claimed 35 lives and left more than 2000 people sick across the country.

The death toll rose to 52,000 thousands as tally of Coronavirus cases crossed one million across the world.

Keeping in view the increasing cases of Coronavirus, Saudi government also locked the most holiest sites of islam Mecca and Madina Al-Munawara and suspended umra after Coronavirus cases increased in the country.