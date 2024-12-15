Open Menu

Jamia Tur Rasheed Chief Calls On Sindh Governor

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 15, 2024 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2024) Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori on Sunday met the Chancellor of Al-Ghazali University Mufti Abdul Raheem at Governor House.

In the meeting, registration of madrasahs, services of scholars and other matters of importance were discussed.

The governor said that the government would take any action only after an agreed plan of action.

Mufti Abdul Raheem said that the registration of madrasahs was a sensitive issue in which stakeholders' consultation was an important step.

