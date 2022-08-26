UrduPoint.com

Jamiat Ahle Hadith Announces To Support Ch Abid Sher Ali In NA-108 By-election

Muhammad Irfan Published August 26, 2022 | 10:22 PM

Jamiat Ahle Hadith announces to support Ch Abid Sher Ali in NA-108 by-election

Jamiat Ahle Hadith has announced to support PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) central leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali during by-election of national assembly's constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) scheduled to be held here on September 25, 2022

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) :Jamiat Ahle Hadith has announced to support PML-N (Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz) central leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali during by-election of national assembly's constituency NA-108 (Faisalabad-VIII) scheduled to be held here on September 25, 2022.

Addressing a press conference on Friday evening, Nazim Political Affairs of Jamiat Ahle Hadith Chaudhry Kashif Nawaz Randhawa said that Imran Khan had pushed the country at verge of total collapse. His ill-conceived policies not only ruined the national economy badly but also created unprecedented poverty and joblessness situation in Pakistan.

He said that corruption was rampant during Niazi regime due to which blue-eyed chaps were appointed at key posts.

He said that Jamiat Ahle Hadith always strived hard for public welfare. That's why it favored policies of PML-N and now it would also support and vote PML-N central leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali during by-election to defeat Imran Khan Niazi from Faisalabad, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, former state minister/PML-N central leader Chaudhry Abid Sher Ali thanked Jamiat Ahle Hadith and its leaders and said the PML-N always strived for public welfare policies.

He said that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced relief in Fuel price Adjustment for those people who consumed electricity up to 200 units. However, he said, he would try his optimum to enhance scope of this facility so that maximum consumers could get its benefit as the people in urban areas even belonging to lower middle class also consumed at least 400 to 500 units of electricity per month.

Provincial Ameer Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith Maulana Abdur Rasheed Hijazi, Markazi Naib Ameer Maulana Yousuf Anwar and others were also present on the occasion.

