Jamiat Ul Quraish Urges Govt To Control Cattle Smuggling

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 31, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Jamiat Ul Quraish urges govt to control cattle smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2024) Jamiat Ul Quraish Meat Welfare Association on Sunday demanded that the Federal government launch a comprehensive programme for sheep and cattle farming in the livestock sector to control the growing meat crisis in the country.

Talking to APP, President All Pakistan Jamiat al-Quraish Meat Welfare Association Khurshid Ahmad Qureshi said that due to the smuggling of live animals and huge export of meat from the country, there was a fear of a severe meat crisis in the country.

He said that "if the government does not control the smuggling of animals immediately the prices of meat will increase in the coming days resulting increase in more than one hundred food items.

"

He expressed concern that due to the rapid increase in the prices of food items in the country, the poor and even the middle class of the country have been shaken.

Qureshi said that Pakistan has been blessed by nature with many blessings and the presence of the best livestock sector was one of them.

He said that the best kind of cattle breeds were available in the country and their demands were rich all over the world, adding Livestock was considered not only to run the kitchen smoothly daily but also to help meet expenditures in any emergencies.

