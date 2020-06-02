Jamiat Ulama e Islam (JUI) MNA Munir Orakzai passes away

Jamiat Ulama e Islam (JUI), Member National Assembly from NA-45, Kurram district, Munir Khan Orakzai died at the age of 65 here on Tuesday

According to his nephew, Irfan Ullah, Orakzai was facing multiple health issues including blood pressure and diabetes.

The diseased had also recently made a complete recovery from coronavirus infection and was at home.

On Tuesday when one of his family members tried to awoke him for Fajr prayer, Orakzai did not respond. He was rushed to Civil Hospital Thall in unconscious condition where doctors pronounced him dead.

His funeral prayer will be offered at ancestral village Mandoori, in Kurram district.