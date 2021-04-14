Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah arrested

Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested by Mansehra Police under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) from his seminary in the Tarangri area on Wednesday

MANSEHRA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) leader Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested by Mansehra Police under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) from his seminary in the Tarangri area on Wednesday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Mansehra Asif Bahadur, Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested for his anti-state statements following the Federal Cabinet's decision.

The police had earlier raided his house, but he escaped.