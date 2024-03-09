Jamil Akhtar Inaugurates WAPDA Hydel Museum
TARBELA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2024) Member Power Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA), Jamil Akhtar on Saturday inaugurated the WAPDA Hydel Museum at T4 Powerhouse to preserve the heritage of hydropower stations.
The museum showcases models of Jabban Hydel Power Station (1937) and the structural model of Tarbela Dam. Additionally, old and unique electromechanical equipment and parts from Jabban, Warsak, Tarbela, Renala, Kurram Garhi, and Chitral power stations are well-organized in the museum.
WAPDA member Power Jamil Akhtar while addressing the inaugural ceremony, highlighted the significance of Tarbela Dam as a major electricity project for the country. He praised the efforts of General Manager (GM) Nasr Minallah and Chief Engineer Muhammad Tariq for their contributions to the establishment of the museum.
Jamil Akhtar emphasized that Tarbela is a role model and a symbol of pride, and the museum's establishment is a commendable initiative.
He congratulated GM Nasr Minallah and Chief Engineer Muhammad Tariq for their dedicated efforts in preserving WAPDA's assets. He also emphasized WAPDA's crucial role in providing key electricity supply to the country.
At the end of the inauguration ceremony, GM Power Nasr Minallah and Chief Engineer O&M Muhammad Tariq also addressed the gathering.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by GM Hydel Muhammad Ihsanullah, GM Tarbela Powerhouse Nasr Minallah, GM Tarbela Dam WAPDA Anwar Shah, Chief Engineer T4 (O&M) Muhammad Tariq, CE T4 Tourish Kumar,CE Tarbela Power Station Naseem Khan, representatives from the Hydro Union, officers and media persons.
