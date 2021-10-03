UrduPoint.com

Jammat Ahl E Sunnat Organizes Rally To Highlight Holy Prophet's Life, Sayings, Teachings

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 03rd October 2021 | 07:10 PM

Jammat Ahl e Sunnat organizes rally to highlight Holy Prophet's life, sayings, teachings

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2021 ) :A rally took out by the Jammat Ahl-e-Sunnat Sukkur chapter on the forthcoming occasion of Eid Millad-un-Nabi of holy Prophet Muhammad Peace Be Upon Him here on Sunday to highlight the life and achievements of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

In the rally, speakers shed light on Prophet Muhammed's life, sayings, teachings and philosophies.

It is mention over here that the number of Sukkur based organizations have also planned different programmes including calligraphy exhibition and competitions of Naat and Qirat by involving students and youngsters to guide them about the significance of the 12 Rabi-ul- Awal.

Sweets will be distributed in schools, colleges, orphanages, widow and destitute homes, disabled and handicapped person homes and among prisoners.

The Public and private buildings, commercial centers, bazaars and streets in the Sukkur and other will illuminate and decorate with buntings and banners as well as welcome slogans to mark the religious festival.

