UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jammu And Kashmir Cop Tests Positive For COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 10:10 AM

Jammu and Kashmir cop tests positive for COVID-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An officer of police from Baramulla in Indian occupied Kashmir has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service the authorities have quarantined people who have come in contact with him.

This is the second case of police personnel contracting the infection in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 354 Covid-19 cases, out of which 299 are from Kashmir.

Related Topics

India Police Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

47 minutes ago

Expected rainfall starting tomorrow

8 hours ago

&#039;Your City Needs You’ campaign distributes ..

8 hours ago

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.41 mn; death ..

8 hours ago

Zakat can be paid to those affected by COVID-19: G ..

8 hours ago

UAE banks&#039; required reserves up to AED132.6 b ..

8 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.