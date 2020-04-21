Jammu and Kashmir cop tests positive for COVID-19

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :An officer of police from Baramulla in Indian occupied Kashmir has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

According to Kashmir Media Service the authorities have quarantined people who have come in contact with him.

This is the second case of police personnel contracting the infection in the Valley.

Jammu and Kashmir has a total of 354 Covid-19 cases, out of which 299 are from Kashmir.