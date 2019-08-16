Jammu and Kashmir Government Says Taking Measures to Ease Restrictions Gradually

The government of India's Jammu and Kashmir state said in a statement on Friday that it was taking measures to gradually ease restrictions currently introduced in the state, stressing that Jammu and Kashmir was expected to return to a "completely normal" life over the next few days

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2019) The government of India's Jammu and Kashmir state said in a statement on Friday that it was taking measures to gradually ease restrictions currently introduced in the state, stressing that Jammu and Kashmir was expected to return to a "completely normal" life over the next few days.

"Keeping in view the evolving situation, as well as the cooperation of the people in maintaining calm and peace, we are now taking measures to ease the restrictions in a gradual manner," the government said.

"It is expected that over the next few days, as the restrictions get eased, life in Jammu & Kashmir will become completely normal," the government added.

The government stressed that the measures, including "restrictions on free movement, prevention of large gatherings, restrictions on telecom connectivity and closure of schools and colleges," had been introduced because of a high terror threat during India's Independence Day celebrations from August 14-15, "especially in the light of" Islamabad's recent statements.

"The measures put in place have ensured that there has been not a single loss of life or serious injuries to any one during the course of maintaining peace and order. We have prevented any loss of human life despite concerted efforts by the terrorist organizations, radical groups and continuing efforts by Pakistan to destabilize the situation," the government of Jammu and Kashmir noted.