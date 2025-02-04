Jammu and Kashmir is a Part of Our DNA, No Compromise on it : Senator Mushahid Hussain

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) Senator Mushahid Hussain has reiterated Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Kashmiri cause, emphasizing that as the Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, had declared, "Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan."

Speaking at a seminar organized by the Institute of Regional Studies, (IRS) in collaboration with CISS (AJK), to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day, he reaffirmed Pakistan’s unwavering commitment to the people of India Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Mushahid stated, "Jammu and Kashmir is a part of our DNA, and there can be no compromise on it. Pakistan must continue supporting the Kashmir cause with focused and consistent efforts."

At the same time, President IRS Ambassador Jahuar Saleem expressed optimism about the resolution of the Kashmir dispute, highlighting that conflicts of such magnitude do not follow predetermined timelines.

He remarked, "We must not lose hope". The dedicated resolve of the Kashmiri people will not wane, and their quest for justice will ultimately prevail.

As history has shown, perseverance leads to victory, he said and added that Pakistan remains committed to standing by Kashmir until justice is served and their rightful aspirations are realized.

Dr. Asma Shakir Kawaja, Executive Director of CISS AJK, shed light on the humanitarian crisis in IIOJK, lamenting that despite its severity, the dispute remains one of the least reported conflicts globally.

She particularly underscored the grave impact on women, stating that women have been used as weapons of war and nearly 10,000 women have been missing in IIOJK since 2019.

Dr. Muhammad Khan stressed the importance of building a strong narrative on Jammu and Kashmir at international forums.

He urged students and researchers to actively write about the issue to raise global awareness of the atrocities being committed against the Kashmiri people.

Other notable speakers included General Samrez Salik and Dr. Muzzamil Ayub Thakkur further emphasized the need for a united and strategic approach to advocate for the Kashmir cause.

The seminar was attended by students, researchers, and academics who reaffirmed their commitment to amplify the voices of the people of Jammu and Kashmir and advocate for their right to self-determination.