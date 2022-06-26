UrduPoint.com

Jammu-based Employees' Protest Enters 26th Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the ongoing protest of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees entered in to its 26th day, today.

According to Kashmir media service,the protest at Ambedkar Chowk in Jammu city is being spearheaded by All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association, Kashmir.

The protesting employees raised various slogans and urged the authorities to address their genuine demands including formation of a comprehensive time-bound transfer policy, utilization of services of employees in their respective districts and not to pressurize the Jammu-based employees to resume their duties in the prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley.

Various socio-religious organizations came forward in their support to boost their morale and assured them to take up their demands to the high ups.

