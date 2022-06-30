UrduPoint.com

Jammu Based Employees' Protest Enters 30th Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 30, 2022

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) :The ongoing protest of All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has entered 30th day.

According to Kashmir Media service, the protest at Ambedkar Chowk in Jammu city is being spearheaded by All Jammu Based Reserved Category Employees Association, Kashmir.

The protesting employees raised various slogans and urged the authorities to address their demands, including formation of a comprehensive time-bound transfer policy, utilisation of services of employees in their respective districts and not to pressurise the Jammu-based employees to resume their duties in prevailing situation in Kashmir Valley.

To boost the morale of protesting employees, various socio-religious organization came forward in their support.

