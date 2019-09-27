UrduPoint.com
Jammu & Kashmir Dispute Qualifies As 'fit Case For Mediation' :FM Qureshi

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 14 seconds ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 12:07 PM

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir dispute had festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any result

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2019 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Kashmir dispute had festered for 70 years despite several UN Security Council resolutions and bilateral mechanism had not yielded any result.

In his address at the 10th ministerial meeting of the Group of Friends of Mediation in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly late Thursday, the foreign minister while underscoring the salience and significance of mediation in the contemporary context noted that the Jammu and Kashmir dispute qualified as a "fit case for mediation".

The Foreign Minister recalled several options outlined in the UN Charter for resolution of disputes and conflicts and called for holding states accountable which had stone walled mediation efforts.

The Group of Friends of Mediation comprises 51 member states and is co-chaired by Turkey and Finland. The Group aims at promoting mediation as a mechanism for settlement of disputes.

