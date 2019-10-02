UrduPoint.com
Jammu & Kashmir Internationally Recognized Dispute; Not Internal Matter Of India: President Dr. Arif Alvi

Wed 02nd October 2019

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2019 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that India's illegal and unilateral alteration of the disputed status of Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) and its demographic structure contravened numerous UNSC Resolutions, international law and it's own prior commitments.

He said Jammu and Kashmir was not an internal matter of India, rather it was a longstanding internationally recognized dispute on the agenda of the United Nations Security Council.

The President was talking to a delegation of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia, which led by Speaker Mohamad Ariff Bin Md Yusof called on him here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr. Speaker National Assembly Asad Qaiser was also present on the occasion.

The President informed the delegation that India had deployed 9,00,000 troops in (IOJK) and there had been a clampdown in (IOJK), with continued curfew, communications blockade and a severe shortage of food and medicines since August 5, 2019.

This serious human rights and humanitarian situation was accompanied by grave risks to peace and security, he added.

He said that Indian fascist regime was alienating the minorities through its fascist policies and had given the RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) extremists a license to kill, adding, there was possibility of fake flag operations by India, imperiling peace in the region.

He hoped that Malaysia would play its rightful role in highlighting the issue at all international fora to help prevent threats to peace and security and facilitate a peaceful resolution of Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

The President also appreciated the leadership of Turkey, Malaysia, and Pakistan for their decision of establishing an English news channel to effectively highlight the message of islam and combat Islamophobia.

He also appreciated Malaysia for its support to Pakistan on Kashmir at UNGA, on FATF and ASEAN.

� The President said that Pakistan and Malaysia enjoyed friendly and cordial relations, which had been further cemented by the recent high level visits from both sides.

Both countries had convergence of views on world affairs that translated into cooperation and support for each other at various international fora, he added.

He further said that the existing friendly ties would be furtherstrengthened to the mutual benefit of the people of two countriesin the years ahead.

