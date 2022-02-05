UrduPoint.com

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell Organizes Event On Kashmir Day

Muhammad Irfan Published February 05, 2022 | 08:00 PM

Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell organizes event on Kashmir Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Jammu & Kashmir Liberation Cell, on Saturday organized a event on Kashmir Solidarity Day to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren which was attended by Nilofar Bakhtiar, Chairperson of National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW).

Plight of Kashmiris was highlighted during the event and Nilofar focused primarily on the atrocities perpetrated by the Indian forces against the Kashmiri women.

Various documentaries and videos were showcased during the event, stressing upon the need for the intervention of international actors to resolve the gross human rights violations taking place in the region. He reiterated Pakistan's resolve to provide maximum attention to the Kashmiri cause on national and international forums.

She expressed grave concern on the deplorable conditions of Kashmiris after the revocation of special status in 2019 and urged the civil society and media to support the government in bringing Kashmir issue to the limelight.

She also commended the strength of Kashmiri women in the face of adversary, despite being a victim of constant physical harassment at the hands of the Indian forces. "NCSW is committed to highlighting the plight of Kashmiris, especially Kashmiri women on all forums," Chairperson Nilofar Bakhtiar said.

Nilofar Bakhtiar appreciated the efforts of the Kashmir Liberation cell in arranging the much-needed event.

