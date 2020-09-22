Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said as the United Nations marked its 75th anniversary, the disputes of Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine were the Organization's "most glaring and longstanding failures"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Tuesday said as the United Nations marked its 75th anniversary, the disputes of Jammu and Kashmir, and Palestine were the Organization's "most glaring and longstanding failures".

"The people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir still await fulfillment of the commitment made to them by the United Nations to grant them their right to self-determination, the Foreign Minister said in his virtual address from Islamabad to the high-level meeting on commemoration of 75th anniversary of United Nations in New York.

The Foreign Minister stressed that the peoples of the United Nations "must rise up to reverse the tides of despair and prevent forebodings from turning into self-fulfilling prophecies".

"Today, the UN is derided as a 'talk shop' with its resolutions and decisions are flouted," he said, pointing out that international cooperation, especially in the Security Council, was at its lowest.

He said, "Force is threatened with abandon, critical Treaties and Covenants designed to promote development and protect the globe's fragile environment, are discarded".

Qureshi acknowledged that the UN had helped prevent the destruction visited upon humanity twice within a generation.

" It has advanced arms control, facilitated decolonization, assisted in tackling climate change and addressing threats to the environment, aided in establishing a freer, more equal and rules-based world, and worked to end hunger, disease and poverty through the Sustainable Development Goals," he added.

But, he said, the euphoria must not un-sight of its failings and deficiencies.

Terming the UN's diamond jubilee a landmark occasion, the Foreign Minister said the moment was to celebrate the wonderful association and eventful journey besides hearken back to the UN's foundational principles.

He said the UN was "hope born of the ashes of unmitigated suffering of war and misplaced notions of superiority of some over the others".

He mentioned that the organization addressed the historic need "to save succeeding generations from the scourge of war, to reaffirm equal and fundamental rights of men, women, and nations and to promote better life in larger freedoms." Qureshi said the very forces that led to the Second World War, racism and fascism were taking the shape of rising xenophobia and Islamophobia.

While we have seen enormous international cooperation to combat Covid-19, he said the UN had failed to unify humanity as it could have.

But Pakistan, he said, had been and remained an ardent believer in multilateralism and the indispensability of the United Nations.

He said Pakistan had been on the UN Security Council 7 times, headed ECOSOC 5 times, and led the UN General Assembly and the G77. We are active participants in reform processes, including the reform of the Security Council, he added.

He mentioned had both as a Member State and nationals had contributed to advancing the UN's goals and objectives, in the best and most honourable tradition of service to humanity.

"Pakistan has contributed over 200,000 troops to 47 Missions in 26 countries, loosing157 of our bravest in the process. We have hosted the largest protracted refugee population," he said.

The Foreign Minister said where other countries, subscribing to fascist ideologies, flouted UN principles and claimed privileged status at the high table only by virtue of size, strength and a misplaced sense of entitlement, Pakistan continued to bear without complaint, more than its fair share of burden.

In this noble endeavour, you will find Pakistan always by your side, FM Qureshi concluded on note of assurance to the UN.

