Jammu Kashmir people to observe 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day on July 13

MIRPUR [AJK]: (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2021 ) :Brisk preparations are afoot by the people of Jammu & Kashmir living at both sides of the line of control - AJK and IOJK - as well as the rest of the world to observe the 90th Kashmir Martyrs Day on Tuesday (July 13) with due respect and honor besides with the renewal of the pledge to continue their ongoing struggle for the achievement of their birth right to self determination and for the freedom of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK) from the Indian yoke.

There will be state holiday in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) on this occasion.

AJK government has already appealed to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State inhibiting either side of LoC and rest of the world to observe July as the month of Kashmir Freedom Movement and the grant of internationally-acknowledged birth right of self determination to the people of Jammu & Kashmir State under the spirit of the international norms and commitments most particularly through the UN resolutions on Kashmir.

Brief special meetings, under the set SOPs to avert threat of the COVID-19 pandemic, will be held to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu & Kashmiri martyrs for laying down the supreme sacrifices of their lives for the noble cause of the liberation of the motherland from the forced and unlawful Indian occupation.

In AJK - including Mirpur division, special prayer meetings to mark the historic Kashmir Martyrs day would be held for upholding the status of the Jammu & Kashmir martyrs in Jannah will be hall mark of the day besides brief congregations against India for keeping Jammu & Kashmir state in her forcible and unlawful occupation since over last seven decades.

Mirpur Division Commissioner Ch. Muhammad Raqeeb, when contacted, told APP here Friday while unveiling the state program to commemorate the day in all three districts of Mirpur division including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher to pay glorious tributes to the sons of the soil who laid down their lives for the dignity and honour of the motherland.

The special Kashmir martyrs day meetings will be held in all major cities including Mirpur, Kotli and Bhimbher in Mirpur division besides Muzaffarabad, Bagh, Rawalakot, Sudhanoti,and Neelam valley and all other small and major towns and cities. In these special functions speakers will pay rich tributes to the Kashmiris martyrs of 1931 who were gunned down by the then despotic dogra rulers outside the Central Jail Srinagar for raising voice for the liberation of the motherland from the Dogra yoke.

In Mirpur, a special meeting to pay glorious tributes to the Kashmiri martyrs will be held under the auspices of the National Events Organizing Committee with the coordination of various political and social organizations.

The program to mark the day with full respect and honour is being given final touches, the sources said.

The Kashmir Martyrs day is observed on 13th of July every year at both sides of the LoC to commemorate the supreme sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs they gave this day in 1931 when the Dogra troops shot dead 22 Kashmiris in front of the Central Jail Srinagar. A large number of people had gathered outside the jail protesting against the trial of a young man – Abdul Qadeer for treason inside the prison. Ends. / APP / AHR.