Jammu & Kashmir Under Dictatorship For Past One Year: Priyanka

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 01:30 PM

Jammu & Kashmir under dictatorship for past one year: Priyanka

ISLAMABAD, Aug 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :In India, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has said that Jammu and Kashmir has been under dictatorship for the past one year.

In a tweet, she said that BJP is trampling democracy, Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

Meanwhile, another senior Congress leader Palaniappan Chidambaram has called upon all political parties in India to think about the virtual prison that Kashmiris are living in for the past one year.

In a series of tweets, he said the world is watching the brazen denial of human rights in India and country's record as a free and democratic country is diminishing every day.

More Stories From Pakistan

