Jammu Martyrs Day commemorated with full respect and honor

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2022 ) : Nov 06 (APP):Jammu & Kashmir people at both sides of the line of control and rest of the world observed the Jammu Martyrs anniversary on Sunday, commemorating the supreme sacrifices of the lives given by over 2.50 lakh Muslim residents of Jammu city and in its outskirts, this very day, in 1947 while migrating towards Pakistan.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the sacrifices of lives rendered by more than 2.50 lakh people of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were slaughtered by the Dogra military troops with the connivance of Indian government while they were proceeding to Pakistan near Jammu - Sialkot working boundary.

The day was observed by every Kashmiri with the pledge renewal to continue the struggle for freedom of occupied Jammu and Kashmir from the Indian clutches and till the achievement of their globally-acknowledged right to self-determination as per various UN resolutions.

In Azad Jammu and Kashmir, special ceremonies, including seminars and symposiums were held to pay tribute to the Jammu martyrs Earlier, the day dawned with special prayers in all the prominent mosques for the early liberation of occupied Jammu Kashmir from the Indian clutches through the success of the Kashmir freedom movement, progress, prosperity and stability of Pakistan. Fateha Khawani was offered at various places for the rest of the departed souls of Jammu and Kashmir martyrs - under the auspices of various social, political and public representative organizations.

According to independent historians and observers, at least, 6 lakh Muslims in Jammu region were assassinated in the first week of November 1947 by the armed extremist Hindus, despotic Dogra and Occupational Indian troops as what is called planned Muslim genocide of Jammu Kashmir.