Jammu Martyrs day commemorated with renewal of pledge to continue struggle for freedom of Occupied Kashmir

MIRPUR (AJK) : Nov 06 (APP), (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 6th Nov, 2023) People of internationally-recognised disputed Jammu & Kashmir state living on both sides of the line of control and the rest of the world commemorated 76th Jammu Martyrs anniversary on Monday with due solemnity and reverence coupled with the renewal of the pledge to continue to struggle, with full vigour, for freedom of the occupied part of the homeland from forced and illegal Indian occupation, bringing it to its logical end.

Special prayer meetings to pay rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu for the supreme sacrifices of the lives given by over 2.50 lakh Muslim residents of Jammu city and in its outskirts this day in 1947 while moving for migration to adjoining Sialkot district of the newly-born Pakistan, were the hallmark of the day.

According to independent historians, observers including then international media reports, over 0.65 million muslims in belonging to then muslim-majority Jammu region, were assassinated in a week time in first week of November 1947 by the armed extremist Hindu gangsters of RSS - Rashteriya Savek Sangh, despotic dogra and Occupational Indian troops and with the backing of the despotic dogra ruler under a pr-planned conspiracy to execute the genocide of innocent Muslims population of Jammu.

The day is observed every year by the Kashmiris to remember the supreme sacrifices of lives rendered by those over 2.50 lakh inmates of Jammu including men, women, children and elderly Muslims who were mercilessly slaughtered by the armed Hindu gangsters including the Indian occupying and the dogra military troops with the connivance of the dogra hindu fanatics, under a nefarious pre-planned conspiracy while they were proceeding for migrating to Pakistan through then deserted Jammu - Sialkot working boundary.

In Azad Jammu Kashmir special ceremonies including prayer congregations, seminars and symposiums were held in various parts of AJK including the States’ metropolis Muzaffarabad besides divisional and district headquarters of Mirpur and Rawalakot to pay glorious tributes to the Jammu martyrs who were gunned down by the armed Hindu fanatics, dogra rulers’ hooligans this day 76 years ago in 1947.

Addressing these ceremonies speakers vowed to continue the mission of the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir till Kashmir Freedom movement reaches to its logical end though the achievement of the globally-acknowledged legitimate right to self determination by the people of Jammu and Kashmir State through a free and fair plebiscite in line with the United Nations resolutions, pledged by the international community.

In the lake district of Mirpur, Jammu Martyrs Day was marked with a special prayer meeting, chaired by Deputy Commissioner Yasir Riaz Chaudhry and attended, among others, by Divisional PID Chief Javed Malik, Mufti Allama Zubair Naqshbandi, ADC (G) Yasir Mahmood, Assistant Commissioner Raja Zahid Hussain, Magistrate Imran Yousaf Chaudhry, Qari Muhammad Unees paid rich tributes to the martyrs of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speakers on this occasion said “best way to pay tributes to the martyrs of Jammu is to follow their footsteps with the renewal of the pledge to continue the struggle for the achievement of the birth right of self-determination for reaching to the Kashmiris ultimate destination - Pakistan – for which valiant Kashmir started giving the supreme sacrifices of their lives.

Speakers called upon the international community to sincerely move for performing due global obligations to ensure the early peaceful settlement of the Kashmir issue which involves the right to self-determination of about 20 million people of Jammu & Kashmir.