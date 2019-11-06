UrduPoint.com
'Jammu Martyrs Day' Observed In Sialkot

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 29 seconds ago Wed 06th November 2019 | 02:29 PM

The 'Jammu Martyrs Day' was observed on Wednesday by refugees from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir residing in various parts of Sialkot district

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) -:The 'Jammu Martyrs Day' was observed on Wednesday by refugees from Occupied Jammu and Kashmir residing in various parts of Sialkot district.

The day long programmes started with special prayers for the unity, prosperity and solidarity of the country, and for early liberation of Indian held Kashmir. Quran Khwani was held in different areas for the Martyrs of Jammu.

Addressing the meeting senior refugees Ghulam Nabi Butt and Saleem Dar urged United Nations,peace loving countries and human rights leaders to throw their full weight behind Kashmiri people in IHK who were facing unprecedented atrocities at the hands of Indian government and troops deputed there.

They expressed their opinion that majority of Kashmiris were condemning the so-called 'Azadi March' led by Maulana Fazalur Rehman and termed it an attempt to sabotage the Kashmir movement It may be mentioned here that back in 1947 a large number of Muslims were killed by Hindus and Dogra forces when they were on their way to newly created Pakistan via Sialkot.

