Open Menu

Jammu Martyrs Day To Be Observed On November 6

Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Jammu Martyrs Day to be observed on November 6

MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Preparations are underway on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world for Jammu Martyrs Day which will be observed on November 6.

According to the organizers, this day commemorates the sacrifices of Muslim residents of Jammu who were killed during the violence of 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.

In November 1947 around 700,000 Muslims from Jammu and nearby areas lost their lives in a brutal genocide orchestrated by the Dogra forces and armed groups.

On November 6, approximately 250,000 Muslims were martyred as they tried to flee to Sialkot, seeking safety in the newly established Pakistan.

This year, the observance comes amidst heightened tensions and ongoing protests in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, particularly following India's revocation of the region's special status on August 5, 2019.

Events to mark the day will include prayer meetings and seminars, aimed at honoring the martyrs and renewing the commitment to the Kashmir freedom struggle.

A public holiday will be declared in Azad Jammu Kashmir, where ceremonies will take place in all ten districts, including the capital, Muzaffarabad.

In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting will be held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on the morning of November 6. Participants will pray for the souls of the martyrs and reaffirm their dedication to achieving freedom for Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.

The day will start with special prayers in mosques across the region focusing on the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and the prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.

Quran recitations will also be organized in memory of the martyrs.

APP/ahr/378

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Martyrs Shaheed Jammu Sialkot Muzaffarabad Mirpur August November 2019 Prayer Muslim All From

Recent Stories

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split wit ..

'I'm single now,': Arjun Kapoor confirms split with Malaika

40 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

Fakhar Zaman parts ways with player agent

50 minutes ago
 Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from ..

Petroleum prices expected to drop in Pakistan from Nov 1

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 October 2024

4 hours ago
 No immediate constitutional amendments under consi ..

No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra

13 hours ago
 Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice t ..

Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan

13 hours ago
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab St ..

Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..

13 hours ago
 957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-rel ..

957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year

14 hours ago
 Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for ..

Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control

14 hours ago
 Death sentence awarded to four cops

Death sentence awarded to four cops

14 hours ago
 PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its ..

PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance

14 hours ago
 CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan