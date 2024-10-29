Jammu Martyrs Day To Be Observed On November 6
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 01:00 PM
MIRPUR-AJK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Preparations are underway on both sides of the Line of Control (LoC) and around the world for Jammu Martyrs Day which will be observed on November 6.
According to the organizers, this day commemorates the sacrifices of Muslim residents of Jammu who were killed during the violence of 1947 while migrating to Pakistan.
In November 1947 around 700,000 Muslims from Jammu and nearby areas lost their lives in a brutal genocide orchestrated by the Dogra forces and armed groups.
On November 6, approximately 250,000 Muslims were martyred as they tried to flee to Sialkot, seeking safety in the newly established Pakistan.
This year, the observance comes amidst heightened tensions and ongoing protests in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, particularly following India's revocation of the region's special status on August 5, 2019.
Events to mark the day will include prayer meetings and seminars, aimed at honoring the martyrs and renewing the commitment to the Kashmir freedom struggle.
A public holiday will be declared in Azad Jammu Kashmir, where ceremonies will take place in all ten districts, including the capital, Muzaffarabad.
In Mirpur, a special prayer meeting will be held at the Deputy Commissioner’s office on the morning of November 6. Participants will pray for the souls of the martyrs and reaffirm their dedication to achieving freedom for Jammu and Kashmir from Indian occupation.
The day will start with special prayers in mosques across the region focusing on the liberation of Jammu and Kashmir and the prosperity of Pakistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir.
Quran recitations will also be organized in memory of the martyrs.
