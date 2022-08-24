UrduPoint.com

Jammu-Srinagar Highway Closed After Landslides

Umer Jamshaid Published August 24, 2022 | 12:50 PM

Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after landslides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Jammu-Srinagar Highway, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban on Wednesday.

According to Kshmir media service,the highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the valley with the rest of the world.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir to Jammu and India through this road.

Related Topics

India World Osama Bin Laden Vehicles Road Traffic Jammu Media From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

Imran Khan's nomination papers accepted for NA-108

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP abou ..

Pakistan condemns sacrilegious remarks by BJP about Prophet Muhammad (PBUH)

22 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in ..

Pakistan, Qatar to hold delegation level talks in Doha today for further coopera ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2022

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 24th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

Israel unveils 1,200 year-old desert mansion

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.