Jammu-Srinagar highway closed after landslides

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The Jammu-Srinagar Highway, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir has been closed for vehicular traffic due to shooting stones and landslides at Ramban on Wednesday.

According to Kshmir media service,the highway is the lifeline of Kashmir and the main road link connecting the valley with the rest of the world.

Kashmir-bound trucks laden with essential supplies and other vehicles pass through the highway and fruit carrying trucks from Kashmir to Jammu and India through this road.