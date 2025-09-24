Jamrud police seize 16kg ice, arrest suspect

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2025) Jamrud police carried out a major operation and recovered 16 kilograms of ice (methamphetamine) from a suspect. During the operation, the accused was arrested and shifted to the lockup.

District Police Officer (DPO) Khyber Rai Mazhar Iqbal is leading a special campaign against drug dealers and smugglers across the district, which is continuing successfully.

Under the supervision of SHO Jamrud, Naseem Khan, Additional SHO Bakht Munir stopped a suspicious person, Shiraz son of Waris, a resident of Shekhan, Peshawar, during a special blockade in the Wazir Dhund area.

On searching his sack, 16 kilograms of ice were recovered. The police arrested the suspect on the spot and registered a case.

SHO Jamrud, Naseem Khan, stated that the arrested suspect was already wanted by the police in previous drug cases and was a member of an organized drug network. He added that strict directives have been issued by the DPO Khyber, under which checking at all Jamrud police checkpoints has been further tightened.