Jamrud police seize 2kg heroin, arrest 2 suspects

Landi Kotal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2023) Jamrud police on Tuesday cracked down on a secret drug factory, seized 2 kilograms of heroin and arrested two Afghan suspects in the Shaks area of Jamrud.

On the directions of DPO Khyber Saleem Abbas Kalachi, The police, under the supervision of SHO Jamrud Nafees Khan, recovered 2 kilograms of heroin and seized drug-making equipment from the hujra of Afghan citizen named Azmat Afghan Shenwari.

The recovered heroin and the drug-making equipment have been transferred to Jamrud police station and the investigation is in progress.

The suspects, Azmat Afghan and Zarzaib Afghan, were taken into custody and a case has been filed against them, police said.