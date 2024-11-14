Jamrud Police Seize 9 Kg Hashish, Two Arrested
Sumaira FH Published November 14, 2024 | 05:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2024) In ongoing anti-drug operation, Jamrud police seized 9 kilograms of hashish from a vehicle and arrested two suspects.
The ongoing operation against drug traffickers in the district was conducted under the supervision of District Police Officer (DPO) Rai Mazhar Iqbal.
According to details, the operation was led by SHO Shah Khalid, with Additional SHO Zubair and checkpoint in-charge Nawab Shah Choki Bakht Munir.
During a routine checkpoint search, officers inspected vehicle and discovered the hidden hashish.
The two suspects, Muhammad Ishaq and Sadiq, residents of Bara Shalobar, were immediately taken into custody.
Both suspects are reportedly involved in drug trafficking across multiple districts, and further investigations are underway.
A case has been registered against them, and authorities are committed to continuing the crackdown on drug trafficking in the area.
