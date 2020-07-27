UrduPoint.com
Jamshaid Dasti Booked For Violating Coronavirus SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 27th July 2020 | 09:12 PM

Jamshaid Dasti booked for violating coronavirus SOPs

Ex MNA Jamshaid Dasti and another 300 unknown persons were booked on violation of coronavirus SOPs as they convened huge political meeting amid COVID 19 situation

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Ex MNA Jamshaid Dasti and another 300 unknown persons were booked on violation of coronavirus SOPs as they convened huge political meeting amid COVID 19 situation.

According to official sources, Ex MNA Jamshaid Khan Dasti addressed a political gathering at Noor Hospital.

Ex candidate of Muthidda Majlis Amal Dr Abdur Rasheed along with his scores of companions joined Jamshaid Dasti's political party Pakistan Awami Raaj Party. The case was registered against ex MNA and another 300 unknown persons for arranging the gathering and putting lives of public in danger.

More Stories From Pakistan

