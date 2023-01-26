Jamshaid Dasti hospitalized over illness

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :Ex-MNA and chairman of Awami Raj party Jamshaid Ahmad Dasti has been hospitalized. His health condition deteriorated suddenly on which he was admitted to Recep Tayyib Erdogan hospital for treatment.

A large number of party workers reached the hospital after listening about Dasti's illness.

District President Awami Raj Party Muzaffargarh Dr. Saeed Sheikh visited the hospital to enquire about the health of the party chairman and said that he was feeling better now.