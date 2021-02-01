Jamshaid Dasti to inaugurate free bus service for masses

Ex Member National Assembly Jamshaid Ahmed Khan Dasti will introduce free bus service to facilitate masses in District Muzaffargarh

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Ex Member National Assembly Jamshaid Ahmed Khan Dasti will introduce free bus service to facilitate masses in District Muzaffargarh.

He will inaugurate the bus service on February 6 in a ceremony to be held at Adda Gudpur.

The Bus service will cover different areas including Gudpur, Danreen, Shah Jamal, Mehrpur, Mondika and Muzaffargarh.

The service is being provided under Awami Raaj Welfare Organization. Hundreds of citizens will avail free of cost traveling facility.