Open Menu

Jamshed Alam Visits Bazaar To Check Edible Item Rates

Faizan Hashmi Published April 02, 2024 | 06:00 PM

Jamshed Alam visits bazaar to check edible item rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring the availability of essential edible items at affordable rates.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan along with Assistant food Controller Tank Sami Ullah Jan on Tuesday visited Tank Bazaar to inspect the quality and prices of various edible items.

The inspection team conducted a thorough assessment of prices and cleanliness at different shops besides imposing fines on profiteers.

He urged the shopkeepers to follow the price lists provided by the government to extend relief to the common man during the holy month.

He warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands by fleecing consumers.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan in light of directives of the provincial government. He added that no negligence would be tolerated on part of district administration regarding checking cleanliness and price check.

APP/akt/

Related Topics

Man Price Tank Jamshed Government

Recent Stories

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all ..

Happy Easter to the Christian community living all over the world including Paki ..

50 minutes ago
 Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheW ..

Online Registration Commences for PITB’s ‘SheWins’ Training Program to Emp ..

55 minutes ago
 Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors a ..

Bank Makramah Chairman of the Board of Directors apprises shareholders of BML’ ..

1 hour ago
 Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

Animal Actor Shafina Shah loses Ms.Pakistan title

3 hours ago
 Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in Nationa ..

Omar Ayub declared as Opposition Leader in National Assembly

4 hours ago
 PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

PML-N to win all senate seats, says Azma Bukhari

4 hours ago
Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

Polling on vacant seats of Senate underway

7 hours ago
 Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission ..

Pakistan elected to lead UN Disarmament Commission’s 2024 session

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 April 2024

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 02 April 2024

10 hours ago
 Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'D ..

Mehwish Hayat unveils trailer for upcoming film 'Dagha Baaz Dil’

16 hours ago
 Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions Lea ..

Bologna beat Salernitana to continue Champions League charge

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan