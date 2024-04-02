Jamshed Alam visits bazaar to check edible item rates

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2024) The district administration Tank is taking concrete measures to extend relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan by ensuring the availability of essential edible items at affordable rates.

Additional Assistant Commissioner Tank Jamshed Alam Khan along with Assistant food Controller Tank Sami Ullah Jan on Tuesday visited Tank Bazaar to inspect the quality and prices of various edible items.

The inspection team conducted a thorough assessment of prices and cleanliness at different shops besides imposing fines on profiteers.

He urged the shopkeepers to follow the price lists provided by the government to extend relief to the common man during the holy month.

He warned that no one would be allowed to take the law into their hands by fleecing consumers.

He said that district administration was committed to extending relief to citizens during the holy month of Ramazan in light of directives of the provincial government. He added that no negligence would be tolerated on part of district administration regarding checking cleanliness and price check.

APP/akt/