Jamshed Bhatti Passes Away
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 01:00 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Mian Jamshed Bhatti, a relative to Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Riaz-Ul-Haque Bhatti has passed away.
According to a press release issued here, he was suffering from prolonged ailment.
His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered and he was laid to rest at local graveyard.
Notables and a large number of people met with Riaz-Ul-Haque Bhatti and expressed their sorrow and grief over the demise of his relative. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.