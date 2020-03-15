Jamshed Bhatti passes away

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2020 ) :Mian Jamshed Bhatti, a relative to Director, Directorate of Public Relations, Government of Punjab, Riaz-Ul-Haque Bhatti has passed away.

According to a press release issued here, he was suffering from prolonged ailment.

His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered and he was laid to rest at local graveyard.

Notables and a large number of people met with Riaz-Ul-Haque Bhatti and expressed their sorrow and grief over the demise of his relative. They prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul.