Jamshed Cheema Appreciates IUB's Role In Agri Research

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 06:30 PM

Jamshed Cheema appreciates IUB's role in agri research

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Agriculture, Jamshed Iqbal Cheema Thursday said that the present government was taking extra-ordinary steps for agricultural development and prosperity of farmers.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Vice Chancellor of Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob at his office.

Universities have a key role to play in agricultural research which has a pivotal role in increasing productivity and improving the agricultural economy. The achievements of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur (IUB) in agricultural research were commendable to other universities.

He said that the cooperation of the IUB with the Chinese University in the field of cotton research and intercropping was a significant step.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Athar Mahboob briefed him about the ongoing agricultural research project at the university, cotton research, supply of cotton seeds in the market and cultivation of maize and soybean in intercropping technology.

He also briefed the Special Assistant on the project of cut flowers, vegetables and fruits projects. He said that the agricultural research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur was known all over the country that was why Chinese universities have also made progress for joint projects with the university.

On the occasion, Chairman Pakistan Agriculture Research Council Dr. Muhammad Azeem Khan also joined the meeting and appreciated the agricultural research of the Islamia University of Bahawalpur.

Dr. Muhammad Ali Raza, a post-doctoral student from the University of China, said that intercropping technology was a new experiment in Pakistan, which was a major step forward in increasing food shortages in Pakistan, especially in increasing edible oil production.

