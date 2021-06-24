Jamshed Cheema briefs PM about agricultural transformation plan

Special Assistant to PM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on Food Security called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday and briefed him about the Agricultural Transformation Plan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Special Assistant to PM Jamshed Iqbal Cheema on food Security called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here Thursday and briefed him about the Agricultural Transformation Plan.

The Prime Minister was apprised that for the first time, agricultural mapping of Pakistan had been done under which barren lands would be brought under cultivation and the utilization of water resources would be further improved.

Under the mapping, besides the annual cultivation and identification of appropriate crops across the country including Baluchistan, a comprehensive plan for the promotion of livestock had also been formulated.

The Prime Minister was further informed that besides making 6 million acres of land from Cholistan cultivable and distributing among the farmers, corporate farming would also be introduced.