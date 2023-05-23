UrduPoint.com

Jamshed Cheema, His Wife Musarrat Cheema Decide To Quit PTI

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 23, 2023 | 02:27 PM

Jamshed Cheema, his wife Musarrat Cheema decide to quit PTI

Their lawyer has confirmed this development, stating that he held separate meetings with the couple while they were in jail.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 24th, 2023) The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has faced new setbacks as Jamshed Cheema and his wife Musarrat Cheema have decided to sever ties with the embattled Imran Khan.

Their lawyer has confirmed this development, stating that he held separate meetings with the couple while they were in jail. "I am confident that once they are released from jail, they will formally leave the PTI," he stated.

Jamshed and Musarrat have been detained for a period of 12 days following the protests on May 9, which erupted after PTI leader Imran Khan's arrest in a corruption case related to the Al-Qadir Trust.

Earlier, several PTI leaders, including Malik Aslam Amin and Hisham Inamullah, have already distanced themselves from the party due to the acts of vandalism carried out by angry PTI protesters on May 9, targeting public and military installations in various cities.

On Monday, Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain also announced his departure from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and reached out to his brother, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, the chief of Pakistan Muslim League (Quaid), in an effort to unite the country through political means.

