Jamshed Dasti acquitted in rifle case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Judicial magistrate empowered under section 30 has acquitted former MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti in rife G-3 7mm recovery case.

Judge Zaman Ali Rangha also issued order to return back rifle to acquitted person.

Jamshed Dasti was booked in case 240/17 AO 13/20/65 with Sarwar Shaheed police station in past tenure of CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists after acquittal,he termed it an unfair case that had been registered against him during the past tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

He said he had always been vocal for the rights of people and fought for holding justice in the society.