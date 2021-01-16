UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamshed Dasti Acquitted In Rifle Case

Umer Jamshaid 41 seconds ago Sat 16th January 2021 | 10:55 AM

Jamshed Dasti acquitted in rifle case

Judicial magistrate empowered under section 30 has acquitted former MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti in rife G-3 7mm recovery case

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2021 ) :Judicial magistrate empowered under section 30 has acquitted former MNA Jamshed Ahmad Dasti in rife G-3 7mm recovery case.

Judge Zaman Ali Rangha also issued order to return back rifle to acquitted person.

Jamshed Dasti was booked in case 240/17 AO 13/20/65 with Sarwar Shaheed police station in past tenure of CM Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to journalists after acquittal,he termed it an unfair case that had been registered against him during the past tenure of Nawaz Sharif.

He said he had always been vocal for the rights of people and fought for holding justice in the society.

Related Topics

Nawaz Sharif Shahbaz Sharif Martyrs Shaheed Police Station Jamshed

Recent Stories

Cebu Pacific releases travel advisory on extension ..

3 minutes ago

England's Root hits double century against Sri Lan ..

44 seconds ago

US National Guard in high demand amid civil unrest ..

45 seconds ago

Special coverage of Biden's presidential inaugurat ..

47 seconds ago

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 16 January 2021

41 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.