Jamshed Dasti Among 20 Others Booked Over SOPs Violation

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2021 ) :Local police station on Tuesday booked former MNA Jamshed Dasti along with 20 other people over corona SOPs violation.

According to police, separate cases were registered against them for violating corona SOPs and Sound Act while staging a public rally yesterday.

Its pertinent to note that chairman of Awami Raj Party took out a rally on Defence Day which was attended bya large number of people.

