UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamshed Dasti Arrested

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 2 minutes ago Thu 06th February 2020 | 05:01 PM

Jamshed Dasti arrested

Muzaffargah district police say that Dasti and his four men are involved in stealing an oil tanker and shifting the same to another tanker.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Former Member of National Assembly Jamshed Dasti has been arrested from Multan over charges of stealing oil tanker.

Muzaffargarh police say that they arrested Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti from Multan after he arrived in Lahore High Court (Multan-Bench) to secure his bail in the said case.

According to the details, the former MNA was booked with Chowk Qureshi police station over charges of kidnapping drivers and helpers of an oil tanker and taking away oil of worth millions of rupees. The police inserted Sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and arrested three suspects while former MNA was still at large.

The police say that Dasti and his men steal oil tanker on midnight of Dec 24 when it was on its way from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan. A police van stopped the tanker near Muzaffargarh.

“Four men wearing elite force uniforms came, took the driver and other staff to some unknown place and shifted oil worth Rs 4 million into another tanker,” the police quoted the victims as saying. The police said that Dasti and his men also thrashed the victims during the crime in the midnight.

Related Topics

Pakistan Multan National Assembly Lahore High Court Police Kidnapping Jamshed Dasti Police Station Driver Oil Dera Ghazi Khan Van Muzaffargarh From Million

Recent Stories

Austria's OMV Invested About $770Mln Into Nord Str ..

4 minutes ago

Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges International Commu ..

4 minutes ago

Second Coronavirus Patient in South Korea Makes Fu ..

4 minutes ago

UAE’s gestures of support moved Chinese to tears ..

18 minutes ago

Scarlett Johansson says acting with kids is quite ..

23 minutes ago

Illegal plots allotment case: NAB put on notice on ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.