Jamshed Dasti arrested

(@fidahassanain)

Muzaffargah district police say that Dasti and his four men are involved in stealing an oil tanker and shifting the same to another tanker.

MULTAN: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 6th, 2020) Former Member of National Assembly Jamshed Dasti has been arrested from Multan over charges of stealing oil tanker.

Muzaffargarh police say that they arrested Member National Assembly Jamshed Dasti from Multan after he arrived in Lahore High Court (Multan-Bench) to secure his bail in the said case.

According to the details, the former MNA was booked with Chowk Qureshi police station over charges of kidnapping drivers and helpers of an oil tanker and taking away oil of worth millions of rupees. The police inserted Sections 395, 365, 170 and 171 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC), and arrested three suspects while former MNA was still at large.

The police say that Dasti and his men steal oil tanker on midnight of Dec 24 when it was on its way from Dera Ghazi Khan to Multan. A police van stopped the tanker near Muzaffargarh.

“Four men wearing elite force uniforms came, took the driver and other staff to some unknown place and shifted oil worth Rs 4 million into another tanker,” the police quoted the victims as saying. The police said that Dasti and his men also thrashed the victims during the crime in the midnight.