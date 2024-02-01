Jamshed Dasti fined for electoral violation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) District Monitoring Officer (DMO) imposed fine worth Rs. 50000 on independent candidate backed by PTI, Jamshed dasti over alleged violation of the electoral code of conduct.

The penalty order was issued for conducting public meeting by the said candidate at the location, Sharif Chujra without securing compulsory permission from the authority.

Moreover, Jamshed Dasti was alleged of using derogatory language in his speech, said the order.

The DMO hinted at referring the case to the Election Commission in case of not submitting fee to the local district authority on time.

Shakir Sikhani, the Counsel of Jamshed dasti on the other, levelled the allegation as false and baseless. In a statement, the counsel said his client just had organized a corner meeting where he refrained from resorting to sort of deformetry language against any of his opponent.

He said the meeting was scheduled to attract local voters of the concerned area.