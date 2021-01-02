UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Jamshed Iqbal Successfully Defends PhD Thesis

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd January 2021 | 05:30 PM

Jamshed Iqbal successfully defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Dr Jamshed Iqbal successfully defended his PhD thesis on Saturday from Political Science Department University of Peshawar.

Professor Dr Abbul Rauf was his supervisor and his topic was "politics of Tobacco in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The main theme of research was the political impact on resolution of problems confronted by tobacco growers.

Related Topics

Resolution Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Jamshed From

Recent Stories

DEWA adds new innovative features to enhance custo ..

36 minutes ago

11-year-old Hina Bibi reported missing

10 minutes ago

Moldova's President to Visit Ukraine on January 12 ..

10 minutes ago

Police apprehend one after crossfire in rawalpindi ..

10 minutes ago

DC holds open court in lahore

10 minutes ago

Karachi Kings ropes-in Gibbs as head coach

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.