Jamshed Iqbal successfully defends PhD thesis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2021 ) :Dr Jamshed Iqbal successfully defended his PhD thesis on Saturday from Political Science Department University of Peshawar.

Professor Dr Abbul Rauf was his supervisor and his topic was "politics of Tobacco in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The main theme of research was the political impact on resolution of problems confronted by tobacco growers.