Open Menu

Jamshoro District Admin Reviews Flood Preparedness

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM

Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness

Meeting was held at the DC Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday to discuss preparations for potential flooding in the district

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held at the DC Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday to discuss preparations for potential flooding in the district.

The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPAs Dr. Sikandar Shoro and Hina Dastgir, SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chhanga along with other senior district officials.

Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave a detailed briefing on the flood preparedness measures, complemented by situation updates received via video link from the Irrigation Department and SIDA.

MNA Malik Asad Sikandar directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are finalized to effectively manage any flood situation. Representatives from health, revenue, PPHI, local government, irrigation, railways, HESCO, Rescue 1122 and livestock departments also presented updates on their respective preparations. MPAs Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro and Hina Dastgir shared their views on flood response strategies.

According to a handout, the district administration has completed the setup of relief and medical camps across various areas as part of its readiness plan.

Recent Stories

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

PM, US delegation discuss mining opportunities ,

3 minutes ago
 PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTY ..

PAKISTAN AIR FORCE OBSERVES 7th SEPTEMBER AS MARTYRS’ DAY

3 minutes ago
 Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood ..

Over 494,822 evacuated as Punjab Police lead flood relief operations

39 seconds ago
 CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in B ..

CM Bugti vows to tackle healthcare challenges in Balochistan through partnership ..

40 seconds ago
 Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again ..

Audio leak case: indictment of KP CM delayed again, next hearing on Sept 29

41 seconds ago
 AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber P ..

AJK LA delegation calls on Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ali Amin Khan Gand ..

42 seconds ago
Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness

Jamshoro district admin reviews flood preparedness

44 seconds ago
 Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Haz ..

Minor girl, woman die in separate incidents in Hazro

48 minutes ago
 Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gamblin ..

Court extends remand of Youtuber in online gambling app case

48 minutes ago
 KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power ..

KP Assembly declares 'Action in Aid of Civil Power Regulation 2011 and Ordinance ..

48 minutes ago
 Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muham ..

Tributes paid to 1965 war hero Naik Chaudhry Muhammad Akhtar

48 minutes ago
 AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical c ..

AJK launches 13-day campaign to prevent cervical cancer in young girls

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan