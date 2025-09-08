Jamshoro District Admin Reviews Flood Preparedness
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 08, 2025 | 11:43 PM
Meeting was held at the DC Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday to discuss preparations for potential flooding in the district
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A meeting was held at the DC Office under the chair of Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri on Monday to discuss preparations for potential flooding in the district.
The meeting was attended by MNA Malik Asad Sikandar, MPAs Dr. Sikandar Shoro and Hina Dastgir, SSP Jamshoro Zafar Siddique Chhanga along with other senior district officials.
Deputy Commissioner Ghazanfar Ali Qadri gave a detailed briefing on the flood preparedness measures, complemented by situation updates received via video link from the Irrigation Department and SIDA.
MNA Malik Asad Sikandar directed officials to ensure all necessary arrangements are finalized to effectively manage any flood situation. Representatives from health, revenue, PPHI, local government, irrigation, railways, HESCO, Rescue 1122 and livestock departments also presented updates on their respective preparations. MPAs Dr. Sikandar Ali Shoro and Hina Dastgir shared their views on flood response strategies.
According to a handout, the district administration has completed the setup of relief and medical camps across various areas as part of its readiness plan.
