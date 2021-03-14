Jamshoro district bar association elect new office-bearers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :The Jamshoro District Bar Association (JDBA) has elected its office bearers in the elections held on Saturday with some 166 lawyers out of the registered 181 lawyers casting their votes.

According to the election results issued on Sunday, advocate Haider Indarh has been elected as President, advocate Sameena Arain as Vice President and advocate Haider Ali Shoro as General Secretary.

Indarh, Arain and Shoro were polled 98, 102 and 115 votes, respectively.

The advocates Aijaz Jatoi, Samad Khaskheli and Faheem Junejo were elected Joint Secretary, library Secretary and Treasurer, respectively.

The advocates Muhammad Usman, Arsalan, Shaukat Pathan, Ameer Chachar, Saboor Ali and Maqsoob Ahmed were elected Members Managing Committee of JDBA.