Jamshoro District Launches 14-day Independence Day Celebrations, Tributes Paid To Martyrs

Umer Jamshaid Published August 01, 2025 | 04:10 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) A dignified ceremony marking the commencement of Independence Day and the “Marka-e-Haq” celebrations was held at the Deputy Commissioner Office Jamshoro on Friday. The event began with a flag hoisting ceremony led by Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Nooruddin Hingorjo, officially launching the 14-day celebration of Pakistan’s independence.

Speaking on the occasion, ADC-I Nooruddin Hingorjo said that the Independence Day festivities would pay tribute to the unparalleled sacrifices of the Pakistan Army during the “Marka-e-Haq.” He added that celebrations would be held with great enthusiasm across the district from August 1 to August 14. He further said that this ceremony marked the official beginning of the Independence celebrations in the district and that all departments and institutions would actively participate in the joyful events.

Among the attendees were ADC-II Dr. Adnan Muneer Tunio, DHO Dr. Pir Manzoor Ahmed, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Siyal, Additional Director Social Welfare Ameer Ali Kolachi, Chief Municipal Officer Kotri Ayaz Ali Panhwar and CMO Bolhari Zulfiqar Ali Channa along with officers and staff from various government departments.

During the event, participants highlighted the significance of independence, paid homage to the martyrs’ sacrifices and pledged to continue efforts for the prosperity, safety and development of the country.

