Jamshoro police arrests 2 Afghan nationals

The Jamshoro district police arrested 2 Afghan nationals near M9 Motorway on Saturday for traveling in Pakistan without documents.

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :The Jamshoro district police arrested 2 Afghan nationals near M9 Motorway on Saturday for traveling in Pakistan without documents.

The police spokesman informed that both the Afghans could not produce any travel documents including their own national identities.

The spokesman said the Afghans identified themselves as Chaman Gul Khan and Matiullah Khan.

"The police received information that 2 suspicious persons are waiting for a bus to travel to Karachi. The police immediately reached the spot and detained the suspects for investigation," he told.

The spokesman said both the Afghans had been booked under the Foreigners Act on the state's complaint at Jamshoro police station.